Check out this gorgeous lights event happening at Malahide Castle

If you're looking to plan a special night out in the lead up to Christmas, I'll give you the bad news first: You do unfortunately have to start organising in September. It's just the way it is these days, people. The good news is that there's an absolutely stunning night walk experience happening in Malahide Castle, and it definitely looks like a night to remember.

Wonderlights are presenting their new show Castle of Light at Malahide Castle during selected dates this November and December. This glistening, fairytale-esque sensory experience looks like the absolute dream setting for date night, a Christmas get together with the family or just a night out with pals.

Wonderlight's inaugural show took place at Palmerstown House Estate in 2019 and was hugely successful, and this event promises to be equally if not more magical. Even the map looks other worldly:

Castle of Light will bring Malahide Castle and Gardens to life with beautiful light displays and immersive projections - a treat for all the senses! The event is also wheelchair and pram friendly, and welcomes attendees with additional sensory needs. The 1.8km route through the illuminated castle and woodlands can be enjoyed at a leisurely pace, and is suitable for all ages.

You can still register for priority booking via the Wonderlighight WEBSITE, before tickets go on general sale next week.

