9 foods you've got to try in Dublin over the weekend

Another weekend is upon us, which means another opportunity for delicious treats and meals. These cafés and restaurants have been working hard to bring you some delicious dishes and we think you're going to be obsessed.

1. Fancy Croissants, The Pepperpot Café

We can't have a food list without including croissants and, I mean, just look at these. The Pepperpot Café in Powerscourt Centre is adding delicious twists to the classic pastry and we are all about it. They close on Sundays but pop in before 5pm on Saturday to avail of these gorgeous goods.

2. Slutty Brownies, Oh Happy Treats

Ah, the slutty brownie. These are the most decadent of desserts, and Oh Happy Treats knows it. Just look at that mouth watering stack. This Sandyford bakery is well worth a visit this weekend; these brownies are perfect for an occasion or just to treat yourself. Check out how to order on their website here.

3. Halloumi Burger, Happy Endings

If you're trying to cut back on meat, or just love halloumi (I mean, who doesn't) then this is the burger for you. Happy Endings in Temple Bar will never turn you away hungry. They're open until 10pm over the weekend.

4. Black pudding and apple puree sausage rolls, 147 Deli

We love seeing restaurants change things up, and 147 Deli is known for it. They've added apple puree to their black pudding sausage rolls to give it a fruitier flavour - chef's kiss. They open 10-3 on Saturdays.

5. Whiskey Caramel Drizzled Donuts, Drury Buildings

Drury Buildings is adding a bit of spice to these donuts. They know that for the last few years Dublin has been mad for donuts, so they're serving their own, with a salted caramel drizzle made with Jameson's whiskey. Lovely. Drury Buildings are open 12-11:30 over the weekend.

6. Lamb Shoulder, Soup 2

Soup 2 in Smithfield is serving lamb shoulder as their weekend special, so get down there if you like the look of this. The lamb is covered in smoked honey and soy and served with kimchi, chimichurri, smoked pineapple, beetroot puree, all on top of some sourdough. Soup 2 opens 12-11 Friday to Sunday.

7. Savoury Pancakes, Lucky Tortoise

The Lucky Tortoise on Aungier Street does more than just dumplings. The modern dim sum restaurant serves Okonomiyaki, which translate to savoury pancakes, and they look like heaven. The Lucky Tortoise opens 12-10 on Friday and Saturday and 12-8 on Sunday.

8. Dirty Burgers, Half and Half

Do I even need to explain why this is on the list? If you're looking for some greasy but delicious food, Half and Half is the place to get it. They do burgers, fries, milkshakes, nachos, wings, you name it. The mac n cheese especially looks delightful. They close at 1o:30pm Friday and Saturday and 9:30pm on Sunday.

9. Mel's Cookie, Bread 41

Bread 41 are back at it again with a stunning new invention. This ice-cream sandwich is made with coffee and caramel swirl in a cookie dough casing. They're only open until 2pm over the weekend on Pearse Street so this one is for those earlier risers.

So now that you're all good and hungry, where will you check out first?

