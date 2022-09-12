Wonderlights returns to Malahide this year with 'The Night Sky' show

It may be September, but the time to book Christmas activities is now.

 

As the days get shorter and night creeps in at about half eight each evening, it's time to start thinking about autumn and winter activities. Yes, it hasn't even been Halloween yet, but the early bird catches the worm, or rather the early booker gets to go to all the best Christmas events, and Wonderlights at Malahide has just been announced. The light installation event will take place this year between the 4th November and the 3rd January.

Now in its third year, Wonderlights ‘The Night Sky’ route begins with a magical sensory light show in the sprawling woodlands with breathtaking visuals capturing The Irish Countryside. This immersive journey will take its passengers through Arctic Forests, the Northern Lights, Meteor Showers, and a Galaxy of stars.

Following on from the success of their previous themes, ‘Ireland By Night’ and ‘Castle of Light’, we've no doubt 'The Night Sky' will be just as magical.

Tickets officially go on sale for Wonderlights Malahide tomorrow 13th September. They cost €20 for adults, €16.50 for children and students, with those under 2 going for free. You can secure yours HERE. There is also a 15% discount for anyone that signs up through the link today 12th September and books between the 4th and 17th November.

