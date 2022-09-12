'It's time it came home' La Bodega to reopen in Ranelagh

"You spoke - and we listened!"

We were devastated last December to hear that La Bodega in Ranelagh were closing down. The tapas bar was a much loved spot in the Dublin 6 area, and their 2021 closure was met with a lot of sadness. While they started a new venture in its place, Babette, many missed their favourite tapas spot. The people behind La Bodega shared that while they thought after 11 years they needed a change, they recognised the customers missed what made the place so special for that time.

So ask, and ye shall receive. We were delighted to get the news that La Bodega is reopening this month in their old haunt.

The tapas bar said this of their return:

"After 11 years and serving over half a million people, we thought maybe it was time for a change… turns out our customers thought differently! You spoke – and we listened and so we decided to come back. There’s always been something truly special about La Bodega, something which can’t ever be recreated, and so it’s time it came home again to Ranelagh. From the buzzing atmosphere and tremendous guests, to the incredible Spanish food and stunning wines, all of which conjure up beautiful memories of holidays gone by."

While La Bodega is back, there will be a few differences from the restaurant that stood there until December 2021. The restaurant said they will have, "A new look, but the same delicious food and still the warm welcome and familiar faces, on both sides of the table."

The grand reopening of La Bodega takes place in Ranelagh just over a week from now, on Tuesday 20th September. You can make a booking HERE.

