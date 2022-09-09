The Nightmare Realm returns to Dublin with a new location

Spooks, scares and demonic clowns in Dublin's historic City Market, anyone?

If you've always sworn you can genuinely hear the ghost of Molly Malone wheeling her wheelbarrow and crying cockles, and mussels, alive alive oh, this could be the event for you.

As Halloween draws closer, the Nightmare Realm has announced its return to Dublin, this year in a new venue.

Celebrating their 7th year open in Dublin and their 13th year open overall (they first started scaring the bejaysus out of people in Tralee, Kerry back in 2009), the 'no.1 haunt in the world' is back and promises to be scarier than ever.

This years event, dubbed "Urban Horror 22" will be home to five themed mazes - The Haunted Orphanage, Cannibals Playground, Attack of the Clowns, Death Row, and one simply named Sewers. Each year, the Nightmare Realm team switch up characters and update their most infamous rooms, so nothing is the same as it once was. Essentially, if you went last year and the year before and think you might know the run of the place by now, you're in for a shock. And a fright. And a scare. Etc.

Aside from the mazes, there'll also be live DJs, a food court, pumpkin games and giveaways.

Dublin's City Market (located just off Capel Street) closed in 2019 with plans for refurbishment originally scheduled to finish in 2021 - this has since been delayed until 2024. In the interim, Dublin City Council supports temporary uses of the historic building such as the Nightmare Realm.

The Nightmare Realm will run from October 7 to November 2 , with tickets ranging from €22 to €36. They're available here.

Also, if you think you have what it takes to be a professional scare-er, you can find out about how to audition for the Nightmare Realm here.

Header image via Nightmare Realm

