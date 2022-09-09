DAA worker presents Garth Brooks with a painting of him upon landing

By Katy Thornton

September 9, 2022 at 3:45pm

Bitta wholesome content ahead of this Garth Brooks themed weekend.

 

Look, love him or hate him, Garth Brooks is understandably a main topic of conversation right now. Following the events of 2014, people are incredibly excited for the five concerts he's hosting in Croke Park this weekend and next. Brooks has a huge Irish fanbase, with many preparing themselves for his concerts as I write this, so it's no surprise to see a member of the DAA being a huge fan too.

However DAA Operations Officer and artist Paul Doyle went that step further, creating a painting of Garth Brooks and his late sister Betsy to gift the country star. Dublin Airport shared footage of this nice moment on their Twitter page.

The painting was based off of a photograph of Garth Brooks and Betsy from when he first came to Dublin in 1994; you can see the creation of the painting below. Doyle presented Brooks with the painting upon landing; the above video shared by Dublin Airport shows the musician get visibly emotional at the sight of it.

We're not crying, you are.

Header image via Twitter/DublinAirport

