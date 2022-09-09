DAA worker presents Garth Brooks with a painting of him upon landing

Bitta wholesome content ahead of this Garth Brooks themed weekend.

Look, love him or hate him, Garth Brooks is understandably a main topic of conversation right now. Following the events of 2014, people are incredibly excited for the five concerts he's hosting in Croke Park this weekend and next. Brooks has a huge Irish fanbase, with many preparing themselves for his concerts as I write this, so it's no surprise to see a member of the DAA being a huge fan too.

However DAA Operations Officer and artist Paul Doyle went that step further, creating a painting of Garth Brooks and his late sister Betsy to gift the country star. Dublin Airport shared footage of this nice moment on their Twitter page.

A lovely moment captured at #DublinAirport earlier this week when daa operations officer & artist Paul Doyle presented @garthbrooks with a painting he created based on a picture of a young Garth & his late half-sister Betsy taken during his first ever trip to Dublin back in 1994. pic.twitter.com/SI960yQs3q — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 9, 2022

The painting was based off of a photograph of Garth Brooks and Betsy from when he first came to Dublin in 1994; you can see the creation of the painting below. Doyle presented Brooks with the painting upon landing; the above video shared by Dublin Airport shows the musician get visibly emotional at the sight of it.

We're not crying, you are.

Header image via Twitter/DublinAirport

