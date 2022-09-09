5 shows we want to catch at this years Dublin Fringe Festival

To all the thespians and live art installation lovers it may concern - the Dublin Fringe Festival makes its triumphant return this weekend.

And at a first glance, the programme may seem overwhelming.

With over 500 performances across 27 venues, it's hard to know where to start, or what to make sure you get a ticket for. Well, we've studied the show listings diligently and have rounded up some of the performances we're excited to catch, for your ease and pleasure.

Here they are:

The Rest Rooms by Áine O'Hara

Venue: National Concert Hall - Kevin Barry Room

A living installation, a communal gathering and a space for conversation, the Rest Rooms will provide - as the name suggests - a space for those who are exhausted, a space to rest. The installation is run for, by and with disabled, D/deaf, chronically ill and neurodiverse people and will feature panel discussions, workshops, daytime disco and lots more. The installation runs from September 10 – 14, 11:00 – 19:00 daily, with in-person and online events. More info and tickets are available HERE The Perfect Immigrant by Samuel Yakura Venue: The New Theatre Through prose and poetry, Samuel Yakura tells the story of leaving Nigeria, settling in Ireland and the struggle to hold onto both worlds, as well as tackling the question on everyone's lips - where do you buy a hot pepper in Lucan? Find out this and more during performances from the 13th - 17th September at 8:30pm each evening. Tickets and more info HERE. Out of the Ordinary / As An Ngnách by Irish National Opera Venue: The Dean Art Studios 'The world's first virtual reality community opera', Out of the Ordinary is a new work developed with communities from Inis Meáin, Tallaght and rural Ireland. Pop on a headset and venture through dangerous waters and new frontiers to find sanctuary in this immersive VR experience, which will set you back just €5. Running from 12 - 25 September, at various times between the hours of 11:00 - 17:00. More info and tickets available HERE Failed by Design, by Hysteria Comedy Venue: Bewley's Café Theatre As they say at the start of Love, Actually - 'Design is all around us, and it's mostly shit'. Or something along those lines. An interactive show starring Dublin comics Allie O'Rourke and Cian Jordan, Failed By Design describes itself as "punk, rave and design disobedience". A crowd-driven comedy show which takes the audience through a whirlwind design process, Failed by Design will see O'Rourke and Jordan use homemade inventions to solve a different life problem each night, meaning no two shows will be the same. Running 13 - 16 & 18 September at 6:30pm each night - tickets and more info can be found HERE. Whodunnit? The Great Art Robbery! by Super Paua Venue: Your place (remote) SACRÉ BLEU! DIA ÁR SÁBHÁIL! How could it be? A self-portrait of our national treasure- Ireland's most notorious pigeon - STOLEN. And everyone in attendance is a suspect. Play a character, protect your secrets, and use your detective skills to catch the thief in this online multilingual (English and Irish) mystery game for young people aged 8-12 years. Running 10 September 11:00, 14:00 and 11 September 13:00, 16:00. Tickets and more info can be found HERE. Have a show you're excited to see? Let us know! Header image via Instagram/irishnationalopera