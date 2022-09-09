5 great places for food ahead of the Garth Brooks Croke Park hoedown

Garth Brook will be bringing his long-awaited and much-protested Stadium Tour to Croke Park over the next two weekends.

The country and western icon has sold out five nights in one of the country's biggest venues, playing on September 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th. In other words, our wildest dreams and greatest fears have come together all at once. If you're planning on donning the double denim and swinging your cowboy hat all the way to Croker, you might be looking for a bit of sustenance - which is where we come in. We've rounded up some of our favourite spots for grub in the Croke Park vicinity across an array of cuisines from ramen to ravioli, tacos to tasting plates.

5. Day n Night

14-minute walk away from Croke Park, more info here

A cafe by day and an excellent ramen bar by night, there's a lot to love about Day n Night. They offer a wide selection of small plates and ramen to suit most dietary requirements, with a selection of chilled beers to wash it all down.

Advertisement

4. Da Mimmo

14-minute walk away from Croke Park, more info here

This smashing Italian is not too far away from Croker. Da Mimmo boasts some quality pasta dishes along with cult-favourite pizzas that come directly from the wood-fired oven that dominates the restaurant.

3. Wallace’s Asti

3-minute walk from Croke Park, more info here

Advertisement

One of the city's most lauded Italians, Wallace’s Asti cook Sicilian food with flair. Book early to avoid disappointment and grab one of their infamous stone-oven pizzas to see you through the night without any of those achy breaky hunger pains.

2. El Grito

7-minute-walk away from Croke Park, for more info click here

Widely considered to be one of the city's best Mexicans, El Grito is a stone's throw away from Croke Park. The team serve up authentic Mexican taqueria dishes, alongside some colourful cocktails that will look great as part of your Garth-themed 'gram.

Advertisement

1. Shouk

8-minute-walk away from Croke Park, for more info click here

A homely spot that will make you feel chilled, relaxed and ready for some square-dancing. On the menu you'll find seriously top notch Middle Eastern fare, with a beautiful health-conscious bent to it.

Even if tomorrow never comes, you'll still be able to find somewhere to eat. Which is what Garth would want, no doubt.

READ ON: Fox breaks into Brady's of Shankill, becomes their 'new recruit'