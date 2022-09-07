Everything you need to know about the Garth Brooks Dublin gigs

It's been 8 years (in Old Rose's voice from Titanic).

It's been eight long years since five Garth Brooks concerts were supposed to occur, and none did. Who can forget the saga back in 2014, when two concerts became three, three became five, five became three again, only for there to be no gigs at all for the people of Ireland. You can read a fantastic breakdown of this fiasco HERE; it seems just as bonkers now as it ever was.

Well, Garth Brooks is having another go at a five-concert run in Dublin, and it all kicks off this Friday, 9th September. As if we didn't feel special enough already, these are the only European Garth Brooks gigs taking place in 2022. If you're heading out that way, here's everything you need to know.

What dates?

9th, 10th, 11th September

Advertisement

16th and 17th September

What time?

For each date doors open at 5pm, and Garth Brooks will be on stage at 7:30pm sharp.

Where is it on?

Croke Park

How to get there

Advertisement

There are DART, bus, and Luas connections to Croke Park that will bring you within walking distance of the venue. You can plan your journey HERE. If driving be aware that there will be significant road closures for the duration of the concert. There are plenty of carparks within walking distance (check them out HERE) but do remember to check their opening and closing times. There will be no car parking available at Croke Park however, or on the streets nearby; ticket holders are strongly urged to avail of public transport.

Bags

While you can bring a bag into the gig with you, it must be under A4 size, and it is not recommended. Those who don't bring bags will be fast-tracked while those who do will have to face security checks.

Are there any tickets left?

There are still some tickets left for the Garth Brooks Dublin gigs although they are low in availability. You can purchase them on Ticketmaster HERE.

Are there age restrictions?

Advertisement

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult to enter venue and no Under 14s allowed at the standing/pitch area. Children under 5 are not permitted.

Anything else?

Remember to download your tickets from your Ticketmaster account to your iPhone wallet / Google Pay wallet in advance of show day. Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted. Do not wait until you arrive at the venue as network coverage may not be available.

Umbrellas are not permitted so prepare for potential bad weather with your clothing instead.

According to the Croke Park website, prohibited articles and items are as follows: any article that may be used as a weapon, professional cameras and recording devices (this will apply to cameras that have detachable lenses). Bottles, glass vessels, cans, flasks, frisbees, and related items, dangerous or hazardous items, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, or other skates, flag poles and flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, and cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, selfie sticks, food, and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

Other than that, enjoy yourself! You've been waiting 8 years for Garth Brooks to return to Dublin with these gigs; make the most of it!

Header image via Instagram/garthbrooks

READ ON: 'Thank you, Ireland' Music festival to be held in support of Ukraine