'Thank you, Ireland' Music festival to be held in support of Ukraine

This will be the first of many festivals taking place worldwide.

On the 17th September, a Ukrainian festival "Thank you, Ireland" will take place at Howth Castle. The festival is a musical and artistic event where Ukrainians will have the opportunity to thank Ireland for its powerful and comprehensive support of Ukraine and refugees.

"Thank You, Ireland" will showcase artists, art installations, craft workshops, cinema, cuisine, and other important components of modern Ukrainian culture.

There will be Irish as well as Ukrainian performers at Howth Castle for the festival. Just some of these include Leslie Dowdall, Maria Butterfly, and Mundy from Ireland as well as Sergiy Babkin, Kola, and Pianoboy from Ukraine.

'Thank You, Ireland" is a family friendly event; there will be performances from Ukrainian children, whom Ireland gave shelter and protection from the war, as well as face painting, clowns, magicians, workshops, and a mini zoo. You can also expect ample food vendors serving traditional Ukrainian dishes, such as borch and dumplings.

The festival begins at 12pm on Saturday 17th and goes on until 10pm. While people are urged to bring umbrellas and waterproofs, there will be marquees in the event of rainfall.

You can book your tickets and see the itinerary for the 'Thank You, Ireland' Ukrainian festival HERE. All money from ticket sales will go towards The Association of Ukrainians in Ireland (AURI).

