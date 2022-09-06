'Thank you, Ireland' Music festival to be held in support of Ukraine

By Katy Thornton

September 6, 2022 at 10:38am

Share:

This will be the first of many festivals taking place worldwide.

 

On the 17th September, a Ukrainian festival "Thank you, Ireland" will take place at Howth Castle. The festival is a musical and artistic event where Ukrainians will have the opportunity to thank Ireland for its powerful and comprehensive support of Ukraine and refugees.

"Thank You, Ireland" will showcase artists, art installations, craft workshops, cinema, cuisine, and other important components of modern Ukrainian culture.

Image via Association of Ukrainians in Republic of Ireland

 

There will be Irish as well as Ukrainian performers at Howth Castle for the festival. Just some of these include Leslie Dowdall, Maria Butterfly, and Mundy from Ireland as well as Sergiy Babkin, Kola, and Pianoboy from Ukraine.

'Thank You, Ireland" is a family friendly event; there will be performances from Ukrainian children, whom Ireland gave shelter and protection from the war, as well as face painting, clowns, magicians, workshops, and a mini zoo. You can also expect ample food vendors serving traditional Ukrainian dishes, such as borch and dumplings.

The festival begins at 12pm on Saturday 17th and goes on until 10pm. While people are urged to bring umbrellas and waterproofs, there will be marquees in the event of rainfall.

You can book your tickets and see the itinerary for the 'Thank You, Ireland' Ukrainian festival HERE. All money from ticket sales will go towards The Association of Ukrainians in Ireland (AURI).

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Hustle Bustle Farmers Market to relaunch at new Cabra location

Share:

Latest articles

Bahay to open 'first ever' permanent location in Blanch

Hustle Bustle Farmers Market to relaunch at new Cabra location

Tapped, the only bar with a Grafton Street entrance, officially opens today

Get hot American-style cookies at this new Grand Canal Dock food truck

You may also love

Odlum's Flour Mills to be transformed into a 5,000m2 artists campus

End of an era for D4 as Kiely's of Donnybrook is officially gone

Liffey Valley shopping centre to introduce parking charges (just in time for Christmas)

Feist donates merch proceeds from Dublin's Arcade Fire gig to Women's Aid