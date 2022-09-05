Hustle Bustle Farmers Market to relaunch at new Cabra location

There's a new market coming to D7.

Hustle Bustle market set up in April 2021 in Lucan, with vendors selling predominantly street food, produce, and flowers. You could find businesses such as Buíoch, Soap Obsessed, Irish Charcoal BBQ, and more within the market.

In August 2021 they moved onto Maynooth, and now over a year later they're settling down in Cabra. Hustle Bustle took to Instagram to share the news of their relocation, saying that they hoped to be up and running "by the end of September".

The farmers market are currently sifting through a shortlist of potential vendors to host. According to their Instagram announcement:

"We're hoping to have some traders there 7 days a week too, plant some flowers, build some seating and transform the current eyesore into a new place for the entire community to enjoy."

Hustle Bustle are also looking for ideas and suggestions for the market. The Cabra edition will look into hosting potential craft markets, flea markets, or even an enterprise program for transition year students.

They've already announced their first traders, the Hustle Coffee Shop, perfectly placed to keep you caffeinated while you have a good browse.

The date for the first Cabra market will be revealed this week; keep an eye on their socials to be the first to hear.

