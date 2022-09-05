Get hot American-style cookies at this new Grand Canal Dock food truck

Warning: Cookie cravings incoming.

Good news for all the cookie monsters out there. The Drunken Cookie have expanded, launching their first food truck where they're stepping up their game with hot cookies, served with cream on top.

The Drunken Cookie launched in late 2021, and owner Saifa has put her heart and soul into the business. Since opening, she's set up at markets all across Dublin. You can often find her unique and delicious cookies in the likes of Bushy Park, Beaumont, and Mespil Road. I hardly need to explain what makes the cookies so good; the below picture speaks volumes.

As someone who's had the pleasure of enjoying her cookie creations on more than one occasion, I can say there's something special that sets these bad boys apart from other cafés and bakeries. That's why I was delighted to see Saifa open her first food truck, which aims to serve coffee to go alongside your cookie of choice.

According to the website, Saifa's dream was always to open a café, and this is a huge step in the right direction.

The Drunken Cookie serves as an ideal post-lunch treat, or even a date spot with the insanely good cookies, and the gorgeous city centre location. Huge congrats to Saifa and the business on this latest venture.

You can find The Drunken Cookie at Grand Canal Dock whenever your cravings demand to be satisfied. And if you want to sample these cookies now, you can always order a box from the website. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

Header image via Instagram/thedrunkencookie97

