Here's what you can and can't bring to Garth Brooks in Croke Park

Get ready.

Garth Brooks is heading to Croke Park for three nights this weekend, followed by two more the following weekend after huge demand for tickets.

The sold-out gigs are set to see thousands of fans from across the country and further afield head to the stadium to see the country singer take to his specially made stage.

With less than a week before the concerts kick off, details have been announced about what you can and can't bring with you as well as stage times and gate times.

Aiken Promotions said: “Umbrellas are not permitted in the venue. In the event of adverse weather conditions, we would advise bringing a rain mac or disposable raincoat/ poncho.”

Those heading to the gig have also been asked to only bring a bag if it is completely necessary, and they will be subject to searches.

A spokesperson said: “Please do not bring a bag unless it is totally necessary. People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag it needs to be less than A4 size. Bags under A4 size will be subject to a search which will result in queues.

“No bags larger than A4 size will be allowed into the venue, nor will you be allowed to leave them unattended anywhere in or near the venue so please adhere to the above advice.”

When it comes to the show itself, there will be no support acts, and gates will open at 5pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. There will also be a 10.30pm curfew in place.

Early queuing will not be permitted in the streets around the venue. Check out www.transportforireland.ie to help plan your journey and check the AA Roadwatch website for reports on traffic, road works, and delays on your route www.theaa.ie.

