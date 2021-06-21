Check out this cute new addition to Ardgillan Castle

By Fiona Frawley

June 21, 2021 at 11:52am

Brambles cafe at Ardgillan Castle has gotten a makeover and is looking majestic in its new outdoor location.

Shipping container in the sun is everyone's preferred venue for a coffee this summer, so this spot looks perfect!

Have a swipe through the post and check out the gorgeous surroundings with cute picnic benches that'll be perfect for sipping on a flattie in the sunshine. The new Brambles will have the same tasty sausage rolls, tray bakes and treats as before, but now you'll be able to enjoy them al fresco (weather permitting, obvs). A great addition to the castle, and a lovely spot to hit up after your walk!

Header image via Instagram/Ardgillan Castle 

