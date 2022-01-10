"Back in Ranelagh!" - Beloved cafe Nicks return to their old stomping ground

By Fiona Frawley

January 10, 2022 at 11:57am

Share:

Well, two doors down technically. But still, a good result for D6 coffee lovers.

In September of last year, staple of the Dublin coffee scene Nicks closed their Ranelagh hatch after 12 years. In that time they'd established themselves as a no-fuss, delicious, friendly and affordable spot to pick up a cuppa joe, with an evident appreciation for the regulars who made the place what it was. Insisting the closure was not a goodbye, but a see you later, Nicks temporarily relocated to 64 Clanbrassil Street Lower, home of Dublin's newest foodie haven the Chestnut Bazaar.

During this time, Nick's shared updates of work being done on their new Ranelagh home at the old Arts Centre, a space significantly roomier than their OG spot with space for customers to step inside and maybe even have a seat for themselves.

Well my friends, the big day is nearly upon us. Tomorrow (11th), Nick's will open the doors of their new Ranelagh home. It's been a journey, as the kids say.

If you've been missing popping in for a flattie and a natter, this is your sign to get yourself down to Ranelagh for the grand (re)opening tomorrow. Two doors down from their original location - you can't miss em.

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

READ NEXT: 7 Dublin City pubs doing takeaway pints for those long winter evenings

Share:

Latest articles

What I eat in a week in Dublin: Burnt boil in the bag rice and an attempt at vegetarianuary

"It's been a bit of a rough ride" Fave Parnell Street deli forced to raise sambo prices

Clondalkin gelato shop closed til further notice after a BMW drives through shop front

7 Dublin City pubs doing takeaway pints for those long winter evenings

You may also love

"It's been a bit of a rough ride" Fave Parnell Street deli forced to raise sambo prices

Clondalkin gelato shop closed til further notice after a BMW drives through shop front

7 Dublin City pubs doing takeaway pints for those long winter evenings

Chimac are serving frosé and fun at their Bottomless Brunch Sunday event

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.