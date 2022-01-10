Well, two doors down technically. But still, a good result for D6 coffee lovers.

In September of last year, staple of the Dublin coffee scene Nicks closed their Ranelagh hatch after 12 years. In that time they'd established themselves as a no-fuss, delicious, friendly and affordable spot to pick up a cuppa joe, with an evident appreciation for the regulars who made the place what it was. Insisting the closure was not a goodbye, but a see you later, Nicks temporarily relocated to 64 Clanbrassil Street Lower, home of Dublin's newest foodie haven the Chestnut Bazaar.

During this time, Nick's shared updates of work being done on their new Ranelagh home at the old Arts Centre, a space significantly roomier than their OG spot with space for customers to step inside and maybe even have a seat for themselves.

Well my friends, the big day is nearly upon us. Tomorrow (11th), Nick's will open the doors of their new Ranelagh home. It's been a journey, as the kids say.

If you've been missing popping in for a flattie and a natter, this is your sign to get yourself down to Ranelagh for the grand (re)opening tomorrow. Two doors down from their original location - you can't miss em.

Header image via Instagram/nickscoffeecompany

READ NEXT: 7 Dublin City pubs doing takeaway pints for those long winter evenings