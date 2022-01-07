7 Dublin City pubs doing takeaway pints for those long winter evenings

Yes, it's that season again - the 8pm curfew on hospitality means only one good thing. Takeaway pints!

Did we think this trend was gone for good when we came out of our last lockdown? Yes, yes we did. But life is full of surprises, and with the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, as well as the 8pm curfew on indoor venues, Dublin is once again embracing the quaint pleasure that is a takeaway pint. If you're in town over the weekend, here's the spots where you can nab one!

1. The Grand Social

You can get a creamy pint of Guinness from The Grand Social between 8pm and 10pm.

You can find The Grand Social on Liffey Street.

2. Wigwam

Get a pint or a cocktail for the way home from Wigwam if 8pm is just too early for you.

Wigwam is based on Middle Abbey Street.

3. The Back Page

Depending on where you live, you can either get The Back Page to deliver some creamy pints, or head over there and collect some for takeaway.

The Back Page is based on Phibsborough Road if you're in the Dublin 7 area.

4. MVP

If you don't want to wait around, you can preorder your takeaway pints from MVP, or have them delivered within a 3.5km radius.

You can find MVP on Clanbrassil Street.

5. The Bernard Shaw

Get your sweet Guinness fix from The Bernard Shaw until 10pm.

You can find The Bernard Shaw in Drumcondra.

6. River Bar

Bless the River Bar for serving takeaway drinks between 8pm and 10pm. Take some home for the road if you're after having a meal there.

The River Bar is based on Burgh Quay.

7. Bar Rua

Pick up some takeaway pints to go with your takeaway food from Bar Rua this weekend.

You can find Bar Rua on Clarendon Street.

Header image via Instagram/wigwamdublin

