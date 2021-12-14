You can now buy Grogans for the Dublin pub lover in your life

Okay, a micro version but still. They'll be all over it.

In terms of lockdown related closures over the last two years, Grogans was one of the ones that hit Dubliners hardest.

You'd be hard pressed to find a Dub that doesn't live for a pint and toastie at Grogans. The Friday after work crowd, the OG pint men, the micro fringe, rolled up beanie art students and the self professed perfect pint testers - there's a place for us all under the heaters, watching the crowd go by. Don't quote me on this, but I'm pretty sure it's in the constitution that as Irish people, we're obliged to have at least one night out there.

If you've got a Grogans lover in your life, which as we've established at this stage is highly likely, allow us to present the perfect gift for them. Lego whiz kid Dublin Bricks has released his Micro Grogans set for anyone who's ever wanted to have their own mini castle lounge at home. As you'd expect from Dublin Bricks, the likeness is uncanny.

The Micro Grogans kit consists of 182 pieces, includes instructions and is priced at €50. They just went live on the Dublin Bricks WEBSITE today, and we can't imagine they'll hang around long.

Also available is the iconic Brickel D Higgins, as well as unique Legopress prints of beloved cultural landmarks. It's a one stop shop, gals.

Header image via Instagram/dublinbricks

