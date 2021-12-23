The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

In a week where I've done little more than sit in my room and try to escape the wrath of the omicron variant, you might be wondering what I could possibly found the time to enjoy.

But don't worry guys, where there's a will there's a way.

With many of us involuntarily cocooning or facing the prospect of spending Christmas away from our families in isolation, this week's list focuses heavily on cute dog videos, coffee to brew at home and Twitter trends. It's what we need to get us through.

Dogs picking their Christmas presents at Dogs Trust

I promised myself I wouldn't cry. But that was a ridiculous promise to make when a vid like this is involved. Please enjoy Santa Paws Day, where the Dogs Trust residents pick a Christmas present for themselves out of a line of stuffed toys. Heartwarming.

Roasted Brown's Christmas Coffee

It gets better every year. I look forward to Roasted Brown's Christmas coffee every Christmas, and their Hohoho blend with boozy fruit notes has not disappointed. Their online shop is closed now til the new year but their Christmas blends are available in Roasted Brown cafes across Dublin if you're out and about.

The Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Tweets

After Phoebe and Paul were reportedly spotted on Grafton Street last weekend, Irish Twitter understandably exploded. We've probably scared Phoebe out of the country at this stage, but we'll always have the stellar content.

I hear Paul Mescal managed to get €60 after referring Phoebe Bridgers to sign up to Revolut. — 🎄Frances but chrismas-ified⛄️ (@FranTweetsShite) December 21, 2021

Return of the pints

Delivery pints, that is. If you're staying home for the foreseeable but still itching for a Christmas pint, pubs across Dublin including MVP are resuming delivery services following the 8pm curfew ruling. Winter warmers also available.

Last minute Christmas presents from Hen's Teeth

If you STILL have a final few bits you need to pick up, you're in luck. Hen's Teeth are taking online orders for those in Dublin until the end of today, and you can order for click and collect all the way up to 3pm on Christmas Eve. Loads of gorgeous gifts for the foodie or Irish art lover in your life, have a browse HERE.

And that concludes this week's list. Merry Christmas everyone, here's to many more round ups of what we love in 2022.

Header image via Lovin Dublin

READ NEXT: Michael's to open second restaurant in south side location