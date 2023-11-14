11 places to celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau in Dublin

Sommeliers and splash seekers, your time has come.

It's the time of year every wine enthusiast and everyone who pretends to be a wine enthusiast in their Hinge interests section looks forward to.

Beaujolais Nouveau will soon be upon us, a celebration of the popular red wine made from Gamay grapes in the Beaujolais region of France. Historically, Beaujolais Nouveau was a celebration to mark the end of the harvest - the wine would be released early on the third Thursday in November, which subsequently became known as Beaujolais Nouveau day. The day is now famous for races to get bottles of the new wine to markets all across the globe. Wine historians, don't come for me regarding the inaccuracy of this.

In any case, this year Beaujolais Nouveau falls this Thursday, on the 16th of November. If you're looking for somewhere to mark the occasion in Dublin, there are a lot of wine bars getting in on the action! Wine merchants Le Caveau have shared a list with us of all the best places to stop in for a splash this year, which reads as follows:

Lilith Wines

Stonybatter

Lilith Wines are hosting their Nouveau party up the road at Manor Picture House, from 8pm-11pm on the 16th. The team have preordered gallons of Nouveau juice from their favourite natural and organic producers, and will be showcasing the best the region has to offer.

All Good Wine Bar

Aungier Street

Network's night time alter ego will be pouring the good grapes all weekend long.

Greenman Wines

Terenure

This popular neighbourhood spot have their annual Nouveau party in full swing on Thursday, for all your swilling needs.

Frank’s

Camden Street

This butchers-turned-wine-bar will be celebrating their favourite region by pouring Nouveau poured alongside Beaujolais of all colours, with plenty of cheese, charcuterie and braised boeuf to keep everyone sipping late into the night.

Bar Pez

Kevin Street

New kids on the block Bar Pez will be hosting a Beaujolais focused evening at their Spanish-inspired bar tucked away on Kevin Street - a great excuse to pop into this spot if you haven't had the chance to yet.

Pouring by the glass also, you've got Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar on Exchequer Street, Loose Canon on Drury Street, Note on Fenian Street, Brindle in Portobello and the Fumbally on New Street South.

Happy sipping, one and all.

