Eight new bus routes to launch in Dublin next week

The latest phase in the redesign of Dublin’s bus network.

Commuters will see eight new bus routes rolled out across south Dublin next week, with a number of existing services due to be scrapped from November 26th.

The new routes are part of BusConnects, the National Transport Authority’s programme to improve bus services in Irish cities. TFI say the new routes will provide additional capacity and increased frequency, especially at evenings and weekends. More 24-hour services will be introduced, in a bid to assist shift workers and support the night-time economy. Meanwhile, new local routes will provide important connections within local areas. Peak services will provide additional capacity at the busiest travel times.

Via TFI

While the new routes are rolled out, bus users should be aware existing routes 18, 17/d, 61, 75/a, 76/a, and 175 will cease operation on November 26.

As per TFI, the specific details of the new routes are as follows:

- S2: Heuston Station – St James’s Hospital - RDS – Poolbeg

- S4: Liffey Valley Shopping Centre - Ballyfermot – Crumlin Hospital - Terenure - UCD

- S6: Tallaght – Rathfarnham Shopping Centre - UCD – Blackrock Station S8 Citywest - Tallaght - Sandyford Luas - Dún Laoghaire

- W2: Tallaght – Newlands Cross – Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

- 74: Dundrum Luas – Marlay Park – The Coombe Hospital – Eden Quay

- L25: Dundrum Luas – Dún Laoghaire

- L55: Palmerstown Village – Ballyfermot - Chapelizod

Eight new bus routes will be rolled out across Dublin next week. Via TFI

S and W buses are expected to run frequently, from every 10-20 minutes during peak hours, and the S8 will run every 30 minutes on weekends.

The L25 will run every 15 minutes on weekdays, while the L55 will operate hourly. The 74 route will run every 30 minutes on weekdays and weekends.

Header image via TFI

