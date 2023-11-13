'Good food, drinks, music & art' - Rathmines's newest opener launches later this month

How many eateries can one suburb fit?

Dublin foodies know that Rathmines is no stranger to a new opener - we've covered seven across an array of cuisines in 2023 alone. And the boom doesn't look to be dying down any time soon - at the end of November Rathmines will welcome The Dunmore, a new food, drinks and music venue at the former Bowery site.

As the name would suggest, The Dunmore's roots are Waterford-grown; the restaurant is a new venture for the team who own the The Strand Inn Hotel in Dunmore East, and promises a vibrant, creative dining space with emphases on both food and music.

A sneak peek of the menu reveals hearty, meat-and-two-veg type mains cooked in a charcoal oven, with an enticing mix of seafood on offer in the form of Tuskar crab claws, Argentinian prawn skewers and roaring bay mussels. The kind of restaurant you could take your parents to, without having to compromise flavour-wise yourself.

Advertisement

If The Dunmore is anything like its south-east sibling, we can expect fresh seafood and local produce to be at the forefront with a killer wine list boasting bottles from all over the world to accompany. Not much has been elaborated on in terms of the music and art aspect, but we look forward to seeing what's to come.

The Dunmore opens at 196 Rathmines Road Lower at the end of November - bookings will open soon via the website.

Header image via Instagram /thedunmored6/thestrandinn

READ NEXT:

Advertisement

- Shaku Maku experience 'orchestrated' Google review attack after unveiling Palestinian mural

- Honest2Goodness Market in Glasnevin to close after fourteen years

- Mani Pizza opening brick and mortar store on Drury Street