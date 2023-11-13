Mamó Howth announce takeover by Aussie chef Tom Foster for 2024

The award-winning Australian chef will take up temporary residence at Mamó in January of next year.

January's not usually a month you find yourself organising meals out for, but you may want to make an exception as Tom Foster will be heading up Mamó's kitchen at the start of next year.

At just 29, Tom’s career has spanned restaurants including The Ledbury in London along with head chef roles at Bentley Restaurant & Bar and Cirrus Dining in Sydney. Most recently Tom was head chef at ELE By Federico And Karl – and the 2023 Sydney Morning Herlald Good Food Guide’s Young Chef of the Year.

Tom will take over in Howth as Mamó's staff enjoy a holiday after the busy Christmas period.

Australian chef Tom Foster will take over Mamó in Howth in January 2024.

Mamó is a modern Irish restaurant with an emphasis on sustainable ingredients, and a well-trodden spot among Howth locals looking for a high quality dining experience that still feels casual.

Tom will bring with him a seven course tasting menu coming in at €90 per person, with wine pairing available at a €60 add-on cost. His Mamó residency will take place from January 12th-February 4th, and Tom will have his own team in tow to piece together an exciting line-up of dishes.

You can book a ticket for yourself (or perhaps for the foodie in your life as a Christmas pressie) via Eventbrite now.

