Honest2Goodness Market in Glasnevin to close after fourteen years

The multi award-winning market houses 23 stalls, where vendors sell free range pork, fish, baked goods and organic vegetables.

Vendors at Honest2Goodness Market in Glasnevin have been given two months notice until they'll no longer be able to trade there, the Independent has reported.

Opened in 2009 the natural food market is well attended every week, boasting an array of mostly local produce (some grown within feet of the market hall) alongside a selection of international foods.

The market has won multiple awards in the likes of McKenna Guides and Georgina Campbell, with many individual producers featuring in national food awards over the years. Among the producers there are at least seven or eight who have been trading at the market for over 12 years.

As per the Independent, stallholders were completely shocked when they received emails informing them of the intention to terminate the market, from January 8 next year.

For traders like Peter Whelan of The Whole Hoggs free range pig farm in Slane, the market is a vital source of income.

“This market became our biggest form of income and we have steadily built it up to be our weekly source to pay our mortgage and many other bills.

“We will fight this right to the end. We want and need to continue to supply the great people of this region with quality home grown produce they deserve", Whelan told the publication.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Honest2Goodness Market itself told the Independent that while the decision to close the market was difficult, it was one that "had to be made".

“Unfortunately, the market became difficult to sustain from a personal and business viewpoint in recent years and Honest2Goodness has now had to make the difficult decision of closing it... The difficult decision to close the market and to vacate Dublin Industrial Estate has been pending for quite some time and our stallholders were informed that it was likely to close as far back as January of this year".

