Ashford Castle to launch a boujee Christmas shop within Brown Thomas

From the west of Ireland to the capital city, Mrs Tea’s Boutique & Bakery at Ashford Castle is launching at the iconic Brown Thomas location on Grafton Street for Christmas.

For the first time ever, Brown Thomas Dublin customers can shop selected handmade produce and gifts from Ashford Castle’s boutique & bakery, Mrs. Tea’s, including luxury chocolates from Paula Stakelum (aka Paula Pastry).

You will find Mrs Tea's Boutique & Bakery on Level 3 of the fashion, beauty and homeware section from November 17th for a limited period. The collection includes the following:

Limited edition Ashford Castle fine bone China tea set (€160), luxury Christmas crackers (€70), and a plush green velvet Ashford Castle branded Christmas stocking.

For Christmas 2023, Paula Pastry has created a delicious festive delicacy - a gingerbread figure of milk chocolate and biscuit caramel crunch (€25).

Maintaining the sustainable gift theme, the Ashford Castle Honey Board & Drizzle features honey harvested from the native black bee on the Ashford Estate in Cong and a beautifully crafted serving board and drizzler (€50).

