€2 Tickets now on sale for Dublin Winter Lights at Merrion Square Park

The stretch between mid-November and December 25th in Dublin always sees families travelling in their droves to Dublin Zoo and Malahide Castle to enjoy festive lighting displays and rightly so - both offer awe-inspiring sensory experiences that never fail to get even the Grinch-iest attendees in the mood for Christmas.

But if you're looking for something similar closer to town, you're in luck - Dublin City Council have just announced the return of Dublin Winter Lights to Merrion Square Park, with tickets available to purchase now.

After 50,000 people attended the event last year, Dublin Winter Lights is back for the third year running and is bringing playfulness, interactivity, lighting, projection and stories to life in Dublin’s iconic Georgian Square.

The tree-lined park will be lit up in jewel tones with festive storytelling at each corner, and with tickets coming in at just €2 for adults (each adult ticket also admits two children), it's the kind of event you don't really need to think too hard about heading along to.

Merrion Square Park will light up from 1st December to 22nd December between the hours of 5pm – 9pm.

Relaxed viewing times will take place each Friday and Saturday, and Sunday evenings 5pm to 5.30pm. This time slot is designed to welcome people who will benefit from a more relaxed environment, including those who identify as neurodiverse. During this slot, no music will be played, people will have more space to move around and there will be a designated sensory unit away from the lights and sounds.

Tickets and more info on Dublin Winter Lights are available right here.

