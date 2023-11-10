5 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

All the latest hospitality news.

No week in Dublin is complete without a steady stream of new places opening, and this week was no different.

We saw the opening of a new café, from the creative minds of one of Dublin's most upmarket restaurants, the launch of a high anticipated space from industry experts, as well as the unfortunate closure of a much loved southside café.

Sister Suesey

Life in the post-pandemic age has largely returned to normal, but one very welcome overhang besides increased hand-washing remains - the Irish affection for the coffee-and-a-walk combo.

Many of us have favourite trails to tread, brew in hand but if you're looking for a new starting point for your weekend stroll, Suesey Street's sister café is ideally placed.

Sister Suesey opened its shutters at the start of last month, a small but perfectly formed kiosk café overlooking Dublin's Grand Canal.

Chatime

Bubble tea masters Chatime launched a new spot within Northside Shopping Centre in Coolock on November 9th, making this their ninth Irish store.

Chatime do everything from fruity teas, to lattes, to mousses - they even make their tapioca balls on-site every day.

According to their website they have new locations coming to Liffey Valley, Jervis, and City Square Shopping Centre in Waterford, so keep an eye out for those.

Dosa Dosa

For the last couple of years South Indian food truck Dosa Dosa have found a permanent home on Grand Canal Street at The Place Food Yard, in the great company of fellow food trucks Yum Grub, Tacoman, and Pastiamo Truckttoria. Now Dosa Dosa has expanded, opening a second location at The Crossings in Adamstown.

Even more exciting is this new location offers both indoor and outdoor hybrid dining, as well as takeaway, so the cold weather need not be a deterrent if you're hoping to pay a visit.

Firebyrd

Good news for those who oft bemoan the lack of fried pickle and tater tot offerings in Ireland - Nashville-inspired southern cooking joint Firebyrd is opening its second branch in Dún Laoghaire very soon.

Owners Ashley and Peter teased the opening of Firebyrd 2.0 back in August, and this week officially provided their opening date - Friday, November 17th.

If you're planning on paying Firebyrd's new location a visit, you can peruse their extensive menu of loaded tater tots (totchos), cheesy starters and chicken wraps, burgers, wings and tenders right here.

Kicky's

Following months of anticipation, Kicky's officially launched on November 6th.

Currently there is a Christmas sample menu on the website so potential diners looking to scope the new restaurant out as a potential for their festival meal out can get an idea of the kind of food they should expect. The menu Mediterranean inspired, with the food cooked over fire, and is divided into different sections; Bites, To Share, Mains over charcoal, Sides, and Sweets.

Box'd

After three years in business, Box'd closed the shutters at their Goatstown location for good on Sunday November 5th.

As well as their coffee and treats, they were known for their ample outdoor seating, dog-friendly stance (with water bowls and treats always at the ready) and of course the donkeys and goats in the adjacent field. Box'd often screened exciting football and rugby matches (and even the occasional episode of Love Island in the summer) which often had their seats filled at all hours of the day.

Header images via Instagram / Sister Suesey & / Chatime

