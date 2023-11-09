Suesey Street Restaurant launches Sister Suesey, a new café overlooking Grand Canal

For all your flattie-with-a-view needs.

Life in the post-pandemic age has largely returned to normal, but one very welcome overhang besides increased hand-washing remains - the Irish affection for the coffee-and-a-walk combo.

Many of us have favourite trails to tread, brew in hand but if you're looking for a new starting point for your weekend stroll, Suesey Street's sister café is ideally placed.

Sister Suesey opened its shutters at the start of last month, a small but perfectly formed kiosk café overlooking Dublin's Grand Canal. It's the newest venture for the Suesey Street team, serving up speciality coffee from Delgany roasters Roasted Brown and casual lunch dishes prepared daily by the restaurant's chefs.

Advertisement

Located at the front of the landmark Fitzwilliam Hall at Leeson Street bridge, Sister Suesey has a canal-facing terrace for watching the swans go by (while wrapped up in a warm coat and Lenny Kravitz-sized scarf, obviously) and a regularly changing lunch menu showcasing seasonal ingredients - the current salads are feta & pomegranate and chicken & hummus, and sandwiches are smoked chicken & avocado, baked ham & cheese and good ole fashioned grilled cheese.

Speaking about the new opener, GM of Suesey Street John Healy says: "Suesey Street has been operating since 2015 with an emphasis on local produce, seasonality and warm hospitality. We're excited to offer this same standard of food and service in a more casual format and a unique setting".

Sister Suesey is open Monday – Friday 7:30am-4pm and on Saturday 9am-3pm.

Header image via Sister Suesey

Advertisement

READ NEXT:

- Croke Park the first events venue to launch a 50 Mile Menu