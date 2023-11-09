Suesey Street Restaurant launches Sister Suesey, a new café overlooking Grand Canal

By Fiona Frawley

November 9, 2023 at 11:42am

Share:

For all your flattie-with-a-view needs.

Life in the post-pandemic age has largely returned to normal, but one very welcome overhang besides increased hand-washing remains - the Irish affection for the coffee-and-a-walk combo.

Many of us have favourite trails to tread, brew in hand but if you're looking for a new starting point for your weekend stroll, Suesey Street's sister café is ideally placed.

Sister Suesey opened its shutters at the start of last month, a small but perfectly formed kiosk café overlooking Dublin's Grand Canal. It's the newest venture for the Suesey Street team, serving up speciality coffee from Delgany roasters Roasted Brown and casual lunch dishes prepared daily by the restaurant's chefs.

Advertisement

Located at the front of the landmark Fitzwilliam Hall at Leeson Street bridge, Sister Suesey has a canal-facing terrace for watching the swans go by (while wrapped up in a warm coat and Lenny Kravitz-sized scarf, obviously) and a regularly changing lunch menu showcasing seasonal ingredients - the current salads are feta & pomegranate and chicken & hummus, and sandwiches are smoked chicken & avocado, baked ham & cheese and good ole fashioned grilled cheese.

Speaking about the new opener, GM of Suesey Street John Healy says: "Suesey Street has been operating since 2015 with an emphasis on local produce, seasonality and warm hospitality. We're excited to offer this same standard of food and service in a more casual format and a unique setting".

Sister Suesey is open Monday – Friday 7:30am-4pm and on Saturday 9am-3pm.

Header image via Sister Suesey

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 

- Croke Park the first events venue to launch a 50 Mile Menu

- The 21 Dublin winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards revealed
Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Seven Mamma Mia! performances announced for 3Arena next year

Croke Park the first events venue to launch a 50 Mile Menu

The 21 Dublin winners at the Asian Restaurant Awards revealed

Dublin couple first to get married at Bewley's Grafton Street, 20 years after their first date there

You may also love

Indian street food truck launches second location in Adamstown

'A long time coming' - Firebyrd announces opening of new Dún Laoghaire branch

New restaurant Kicky's, by industry experts Eric Matthews and Richie Barrett, is officially open

Dublin's first H&M Home store opens in Liffey Valley