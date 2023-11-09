Croke Park the first events venue to launch a 50 Mile Menu

Talk about your carbon "foodprint".

Croke Park is known for its sustainable practices, but now they're going one step further (or 50 miles really) with this new "foodprint" concept.

As part of their ongoing sustainability efforts, the stadium has launched innovative new menus to champion seasonally inspired and locally acquired food at meetings, conferences and corporate events hosted on the grounds. The Croke Park 50 Mile Menu contains local ingredients grown within a 50 mile radius of the stadium.

Croke Park Meetings and Events source 85% of all produce from Ireland, with 70% grown or produced from within a 50 mile radius, including Croke Park’s very own farm.

These new measures reduce food miles and lower the carbon footprint of an event, as well as ensure those hosting meetings, conferences, trade shows and galas at Croke Park are serving the freshest and most seasonal produce available.

Marie Smyth from Croke Park Meetings and Events said this of the new concept:

"We take our sustainability as seriously as our sports and want to make it easier for businesses to plan sustainable and environmentally conscious events. Our Executive Chef, Ruairi Boyce, and his passionate team have created a new range of seasonal, sustainable, and sensational menus for attendees to enjoy at their next event, including our ground-breaking 50 Mile Menu."

The new menus will include the following 50-mile suppliers: Boyne Valley Meats, Kish Fish, Hugh Maguire Butchers, Ballymooney Foods, Kerrigan’s Mushrooms, Garden of Eden Herbs, McCarthy’s Strawberry Farm, Taylor’s of Lusk, Iona Fruit Farm, John Thorne of Lusk, and more.

