'It's been an amazing couple of years' Goatstown café closes shutters for the last time

The café is closing for good after a three year stint.

Box'd initially opened as a drive thru coffee spot outside The Goat pub in Dublin 14 in November 2020 before setting up permanently beside Fired Up pizza. They also have a coffee container in Milltown beside The Dropping Well, another Charlie Chawke pub.

As a local, I spent many a chilly morning during covid restrictions, where indoor dining or coffee-having was prohibited, freezing my butt off hands wrapped tightly around one of their brightly coloured coffee cups, a sugar coated cruffin in tow.

They were known for their ample outdoor seating, dog-friendly stance (with water bowls and treats always at the ready) and of course the donkeys and goats in the adjacent field. Box'd often screened exciting football and rugby matches (and even the occasional episode of Love Island in the summer) which often had their seats filled at all hours of the day.

So I was particularly sad to see that after three years in business, Box'd closed their shutters for good on Sunday November 5th.

Box'd took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with their followers:

"We’d like to thank all of our loyal customers who have visited our Goatstown location since we opened in 2020! It’s been an amazing couple of years and we’ve loved getting to know each and every one of you! A special shoutout to the team who have worked with us in goatstown over the past two years. Since opening as a drive thru shop in November 2020 we have gained some amazing friends."

The Box'd location in Milltown will remain open, so you will still be able to get your speciality coffee fix there, and isn't too far from the OG Goatstown spot, but we're sure locals (myself included) will miss it all the same.

