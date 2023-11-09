Seven Mamma Mia! performances announced for 3Arena next year

The smash-hit musical Mamma Mia! is returning to Dublin for seven performances in 2024.

Tickets will go on sale next Thursday, November 16th at 10:00 am on ticketmaster.ie – but be quick because this is sure to be a sellout.

Audiences will be able to belt out their favourite ABBA songs while reliving the tale of a mother, daughter, and her three possible fathers on a Greek island setting.

The shows will take to the Dublin stage on:

Wed 25th September 2024 – 7.30pm

Thurs 26th September 2024 – 7.30pm

Fri 27th September 2024 – 7.30pm

Sat 28th September 2024 – 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Sun 29th September 2024 – 1pm & 5pm

Creator and Producer of Mamma Mia!, Judy Craymer said: “We are really thrilled to be bringing Mamma Mia! back to Dublin where the hugely successful Mamma Mia! International Tour first opened at the Point Theatre in 2004.

“It was such a joyous experience so it is only fitting that the International Tour returns to Dublin to celebrate 20 years of performances in 2024 at the 3Arena.

“Mamma Mia! is a truly heart-warming story inspired by the irresistible music of ABBA and we can’t wait for the Dublin audiences, once again, to have the time of their lives!”

The Movie, produced by Judy Craymer in 2008, became the highest-grossing musical of all time upon its release and the second film, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, the show was written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and will be choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical direction, additional material, and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Mamma Mia! at 3ARENA Dublin is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in collaboration with Universal and NGM.

