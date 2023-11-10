Mani Pizza opening brick and mortar store on Drury Street

Huge news for the pizza-loving parish.

Dublin pizza enthusiasts have been keenly following Mani's movements around the city for the last couple of years - from its Dublin Castle food truck to its pop-up stint at Central Plaza, Mani's bubbly, 72-hour-fermented base has amassed a loyal following of fans who'll no doubt be lining up outside the joint's new permanent D2 home.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Mani's main man Ciaran revealed that after months of searching and some disappointment with other venues falling through, Mani Pizza will be moving into a permanent home ideally located in the middle of Drury Street.

Mani will take over the site that formerly housed Blazing Salads, who aren’t moving far away – their new home will be just over the road in George’s Street Arcade where they’ll continue to serve up their award-winning salads, vegan burgers and ice cream.

The Mani seeds were planted three years ago when Ciaran travelled to Rome to learn how to make Roman style slices, followed by Madrid to work and learn under a pizza master there, eventually returning home and visiting Ballymaloe to learn about great toppings and flavour pairings to sit atop his airy, gently crisped bases.

A sister of Ciao Cannoli, Mani is known for slices which are "basically the opposite of traditional pizza" - light, crispy and easy to digest, with a highly hydrated, bubbly dough. By way of sambos, Mani offer a Tuscan Panini – made with the same style of dough as their pizza, just stretched and layered differently and drizzled with pistachio cream, topped with creamy Stracciatella cheese and mortadella. The kind of sandwich you can imagine Tony Soprano chowing down on after a particularly taxing therapy session - it doesn't get much better.

An exact opening date for Mani's new crib hasn't been revealed - all we know is that inside we can expect great Roman style pizza, Tuscan paninis, arancini, cannoli - basically everything that tastes like heaven and ends with an "i". We'll have our eyes glued to Mani's IG for an official opening date announcement.

Header image via Instagram/mani.pizza.dublin

