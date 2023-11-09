Live Animal Crib will return to Mansion House this Christmas

The Live Animal Crib was a point of contention last year.

Following its relocation to St Stephen's Green last Christmas, Live Animal Crib will return to Mansion House for the festive period this year.

Dublin City Council have released a statement on the crib's fate, with confirmation from the Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste that it would be installed at Mansion House once more.

This is what he said of the return:

"Tradition is such an important aspect of Christmas and for many Dubliners, including myself, the Mansion House Live Animal Crib was always a huge part of that. So I am delighted to announce we’re going to have it back again this year. It is always each Lord Mayor’s right to decide what happens at the Mansion House so I respect the decision of my predecessor not to feature the animals last year. However, I’m looking forward to seeing them return for 2023 and watching the smiles on the faces of young and old as they get to see the animals up close once again. I have spoken to the Irish Farmers Association, who for so many years have been a key part of this tradition, and they have confirmed to me that they are also delighted that we are bringing it back for Christmas 2023. I know that the farmers always take great care of the animals and that this year will be no different.”

The head of the Irish Farmers Association has also welcomed the return of Live Animal Crib, saying that "It symbolises so much about Christmas", calling it "a wonderful tradition in the run-in to Christmas for the people of Dublin."

As well as having the blessing of the Irish Farmers Association and the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Live Animal Crib also has the support of the DSPCA.

It will take place on December 6th.

Header image via Getty & Flickr

