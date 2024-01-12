10 great alcohol free activities to try in Dublin for Dry January

To those who've sworn off the drink for the month - we salute you.

If it's your first time going alcohol free for a sustained period of time, you might be on the hunt for activities to enjoy that don't involve booze. With drinking culture such a prominent part of living in Ireland, it can sometimes be tough to think of date night or hang out options beyond the cinema that are alcohol free. But there are actually so many things to do in the city and beyond that don't involve alcohol, and as you've probably guessed at this stage, we've compiled a list for you. It's kind of what we do here.

10. The Rink at D12

Walkinstown

Live your best 80's disco life at the roller rink at D12, Dublin's only roller disco and dance centre with lessons for beginners and a great array of dance classes too. You can find out more and book yourself a spot right here.

9. Stand-up Comedy

Various locations

If dry January is on the horizon for you, stand-up is a great way to enjoy a night out without having to get on the pints.

While Dublin has always enjoyed a thriving stand-up scene, in the years since the pandemic we've seen an influx of new clubs and there's potential to see live comedy every night of the week if your heart so desires. Our updated list of comedy clubs to check out in Dublin is right here.

8. Gravity Climbing Centre

Inchicore

Tackle Gravity's impressive array of boulders in Inchicore, with hundreds of problems to suit all skill zones. You can book yourself a slot HERE and may I also add, Rascals is just around the corner for a post-climb pizza. You deserve it.

7. A night at the theatre

Treat yourself to a bit of culture at one of Dublin's many excellent theatres - at the moment you've got The Quare Fellow by Brendan Behan on The Abbey's main stage. The play, which centres around the arrival of a condemned murderer to Mountjoy Prison has five star reviews coming out of its ears and is running til 27 January. More info and tickets are available right here.

6. Jump Zone

Bounce the awkwardness right out of that first date in a room full of trampolines at Jump Zone in Santry, Sandyford or Liffey Valley. Your inner kid deserves it. Book yourself a slot right here.

5. St Anne's City Farm

Raheny

Looking for a wholesome weekend activity to celebrate the smug feeling you get the morning after a night off the booze? Take a tour and meet some of the residents at St Anne's City Farm in Raheny, it really doesn't get better. You can find out more about tours and workshops being held at the farm right here.

4. Escape Room... on a boat

Grand Canal

If the Lonely Island song isn't playing in your head right now, I've failed at my job. The Escape Boat is docked up and ready for you to solve puzzles, crack codes and uncover mysteries. With live action games suitable for 2-10 players, it's perfect for a unique date or friends day out. Get booking right here.

3. Forest Bathing

Fernhill Park

Immerse yourself completely in nature with a spot of forest bathing, with a number of sessions scheduled for this month. Forest Bathing originated in Japan in the 1980s as an antidote for those who were overworked and needed to reconnect with nature. Don't let the name fool you, it doesn't involve a quick dip - it's about exploring the forest in different ways: through touch, by closing your eyes and listening, and sharing your experience with the group you’re with. Forest Bathing Wicklow run regular events and they've recently introduced a bushcraft programme during which you'll learn essential survival skills, polished off with a light lunch by an open fire. Bear Grylls has nothing on ya.

2. Pottery Workshop

Arran Street East

Switch off for a while and familiarise yourself the meditative powers of the pottery wheel. Arran Street East offer a great array of workshops for anyone looking to take up a new craft, whether you're looking for a day-long class or a more in depth course over a few weeks. More info on courses from macrame to teapot making available right here.

1. Board

Clanbrassil Street

Board is a really unique new opener for Dublin, standing tall as a completely alcohol free pub with over 200 board games on hand to accompany your non-alcoholic pints and cocktails. Board games are split into categories like party pleasers, long haul and staff favourites if you're looking for inspiration and for sustenance, you've got a great brunch menu with plant based options and meaty comfort dishes in equal measures.

Evening times at Board are accompanied by a great pizza menu and cocktails that pack a flavourful punch with alcohol-free spirits and zesty mixers. The bar is also dog friendly so furry friends can get in on a heated game of connect four if they're so inclined.

Any alcohol free activities we missed out? Let us know, we'd love to add them to the list!

