8 Dublin pubs doing takeaway pints this New Year's Eve

Yes, takeaway pints are back, and just in time to ring in the New Year!

It's beginning to feel a little like Groundhog Day around here. We all hoped this New Year's Eve would be a bit different to last year's, and there are some differences to be sure. But with pubs and restaurants closing at 8pm, it looks like you'll be ringing in the New Year from home. Here's a few Dublin spots back doing takeaway pints for the occasion.

1. McSorley's

Location: Ranelagh

While McSorley's of Ranelagh hoped to host people for New Year's Eve, they have adapted to the times and reverted to takeaway drinks. You can eat or drink indoors until 8pm, and then avail of takeaway pints from thereafter until 10pm.

2. The Dropping Well

Location: Milltown

The Dropping Well was known for their takeaway drinks service earlier in the year, and they have just announced they're back doing hot and cold beverages to take away every day until 10pm.

3. The Back Page

Location: Phibsborough

Calling all Dublin 7 peeps, get your takeaway pints from The Back Page this New Year's Eve if you need a bevvy for the countdown.

4. MVP

Location: Clanbrassil Street

Anyone in a 3.5km radius of MVP can avail of their takeaway pints, a must for NYE. These bad boys are available all weekend.

5. Uncle Tom's Cabin

Location: Dundrum

Uncle Tom's open until 8pm, and then keep the drinks pouring for takeaway after they close for indoor dining. They did all sorts of lovely drinks earlier in the year, so we're sure there'll be plenty of choice.

6. The Little Orchard

Location: Rathfarnham

There will be food and drink takeaway available from The Little Orchard Rathfarnham from 9am to 10pm.

7. The Lighthouse

Location: Dún Laoghaire

If you love The Lighthouse, take a piece of it home with you this New Year's Eve. They offer delivery or takeaway pints until 10pm!

8. Bar Rua

Location: Clarendon Street

Takeaway is back at Bar Rua, available between 12pm and 10pm.

Header image via Instagram/mvpdublin

