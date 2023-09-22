Café run by Irish rugby star opens popup in Central Plaza

Flat whites and flankers, the combo that just makes sense.

In the past year or so, the scaffolding has been cleared and we've seen a number of businesses setting up camp at the location formerly known as Central Bank, from global conglomerates Krispy Kreme to Irish up-and-comers Griolladh. While you're no longer likely to encounter a murder of wee emos swapping fingerless gloves and listening to MCR on iPod nanos, at least you'll be able to eat your fill of cheesy toasties and original glaze and thanks to the Plaza's latest opener, there's now speciality coffee on the go to wash everything down with.

Typo Coffee, a Maynooth-based drive-thru serving Roasted Brown and delicious accompanying treats has set up camp at Dublin's Central Plaza, where it'll be pouring up a storm into pastel pink cups for the next month.

Their Maynooth branch opened just a couple of months ago, with a team of local coffee lovers behind the bar including Irish rugby union star Will Connors. The handy drive-thru is located just outside Maynooth GAA club, ideal for early morning commuters and weekend brews.

For Dublin-based coffee lovers, their Central Plaza spot is definitely worth a visit - find them at the Architectural Association of Ireland space in the Annex at Central Plaza for the next month.

Header image via Instagram/typo_coffee

