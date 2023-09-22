Café run by Irish rugby star opens popup in Central Plaza

By Fiona Frawley

September 22, 2023 at 12:45pm

Share:

Flat whites and flankers, the combo that just makes sense.

In the past year or so, the scaffolding has been cleared and we've seen a number of businesses setting up camp at the location formerly known as Central Bank, from global conglomerates Krispy Kreme to Irish up-and-comers Griolladh. While you're no longer likely to encounter a murder of wee emos swapping fingerless gloves and listening to MCR on iPod nanos, at least you'll be able to eat your fill of cheesy toasties and original glaze and thanks to the Plaza's latest opener, there's now speciality coffee on the go to wash everything down with.

Typo Coffee, a Maynooth-based drive-thru serving Roasted Brown and delicious accompanying treats has set up camp at Dublin's Central Plaza, where it'll be pouring up a storm into pastel pink cups for the next month.

Their Maynooth branch opened just a couple of months ago, with a team of local coffee lovers behind the bar including Irish rugby union star Will Connors. The handy drive-thru is located just outside Maynooth GAA club, ideal for early morning commuters and weekend brews.

Advertisement

For Dublin-based coffee lovers, their Central Plaza spot is definitely worth a visit - find them at the Architectural Association of Ireland space in the Annex at Central Plaza for the next month.

Header image via Instagram/typo_coffee
READ NEXT: 
Advertisement
Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

New karaoke bar 'Cat Sounds' is set to launch in Drumcondra

Popular Dublin restaurant claps back at "fake" 1-star reviews

6 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Dame Street welcomes a new pub steeped in Irish history

You may also love

Where the Friends characters would eat and drink in Dublin - A Guide

The 17 best places to eat Chinese Food in Dublin, as chosen by you

10 great spots for oysters in Dublin during Oyster Season

Love Birds Eye Fish Fingers? Catch them for your chance to win €250