Griolladh are bringing their cheese to Central Plaza with new location

"Things are about to get toastie."

It's safe to say Griolladh have changed the toastie game in Dublin since they first launched in 2020. While they started off running out of food trucks at different markets and locations, they opened their first brick and mortar on Thomas Street in 2022, and took over from Joe's Coffee in Arnotts in October.

Now they're on the verge of opening their third brick and mortar in the heart of Dublin City. They took to Instagram to share the news with their fellow toastie enthusiasts.

"We're absolutely thrilled to announce that we will be bringing our cheese to the iconic location of the old Central Bank on Dame St!"

Advertisement

Being based at Central Plaza is huge for the toastie brand, already home to Gino's gelato as well as Krispy Kreme.

We don't have an official opening date for the Griolladh Central Plaza location, but the lads have said to keep an eye on their socials over the next few weeks for more information (and we intend to).

In the meantime you can check out their Thomas Street or Arnotts' location if the sight of their toasties has sent you into a hangry spiral.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram/griolladh

READ ON:

- Tom Hanks is flying into Dublin next month for the Dalkey Book Festival

- Comforting lunch options steeped in tradition at new kosher deli in Rathmines

Advertisement

- A cute photo booth shop has just opened on O'Connell Street