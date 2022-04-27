When one Griolladh door closes, another Griolladh door opens

Dundrum's loss is Swords' gain.

Griolladh, the toastie truck of dreams, is saying goodbye to its home at Dundrum Town Centre. They took to Instagram to announce the news:

"Farewell Dundrum ♥️ We've had the most amazing time in Dundrum over the last 10 months, but it's time for somewhere new📍A very big thank you to those who came and brightened up our days over our Dundrum stint - it's been truly special 🙌"

I will miss popping down to Dundrum for a Chicco & Stuffin' toastie whenever I fancy it; I'll miss the gravy mayo even more.

Advertisement

Griolladh has expanded considerably since it opened in June 2020. You can now get it in Malahide, where it all began, Grand Canal Street, as well as Thomas Street where they opened their first brick and mortar a few months back.

And just because the Dundrum truck is moving on, doesn't mean there's less spots to get your Griolladh fix in Dublin. They announced last night that they're moving in at the Swords Pavilions, right next to the Dunnes entrance.

Advertisement

As a Dundrum local, I'm very sad to see Griolladh go, not to mention very jealous of Swords on their new toastie truck. I hope the locals know what gem they have in their midst and treat her well (and try that gravy mayo because hot damn).

Header image via Instagram/griolladh

READ ON: Pedestrianisation of Capel Street expected to go ahead next month