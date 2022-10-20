'Our biggest move to date!' Griolladh finds toastie new home in Arnotts

Big news. HUGE!

Griolladh has just announced some pretty mega news ahead of winter and Christmas. In an Instagram post co-founders Jack Brennan and Jacob Long are seen outside of Arnotts department store, with their signature yellow logo, which can only mean one thing. Griolladh is launching in Arnotts.

And if we couldn't have guessed as much from the photo, they spelled it out in the caption, saying,

"Our biggest move to date! We are opening a brand new store in @arnottsdublin!! This has been in the works for a while and we are buzzing to finally announce it."

Truly some wonderful news to receive of a Thursday.

While we are still mourning the loss of Joe's Coffee at Arnotts, we're glad to see another Irish business make its way into the department store. Toasties as decadent as these are the exact perfect snack post frantic Christmas shopping. I'm already drooling at the thought of a Chicco & Stuffin' while on the hunt for Christmas presents.

We have no exact launch date for the Arnotts location opening, but in the meantime you can find Griolladh on Thomas Street and in Malahide.

Header image via Instagram/griolladh

