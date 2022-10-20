The most Christmassy pub in Dublin and other spots taking Christmas bookings

Whether you like it or not, the time to get booking for Christmas is before Halloween.

I'm sorry to be the one to tell you this, but it's true. I know, I know. Halloween hasn't even been and gone yet. But like it or not, the holidays are coming, and unfortunately it's time to make those Dublin Christmas bookings now. Having already started to make my own plans for the festive period, I can tell you that it's tough out there, particularly if you have a big group, so much as you want to continue enjoying spooky season, you've got to get planning for Chrimbo too.

Hole in the Wall

Location: Phoenix Park

Starting off with a winner, the most Christmassy pub in Dublin is back and already open for Christmas bookings. Given how everything basically had to close last year due to covid, 2022 is the perfect time to visit Hole in the Wall. Their decor is always insane, embracing the festive period like no other, and definitely worth a visit with some pals.

Bahh33

Location: Dawson Street

If your favourite part of Christmas is the meat, then Bahh33 is a great spot for you. They have an authentic gaucho BBQ experience, and for groups of eight or more they recommend the The Authentic Gaucho BBQ Rodízio with one drink and one dessert for €59.90pp.

For groups of more than six they ask you to book more than one table.

Bingo Loco

Location: Various locations

Dates for Bingo Loco are already selling out, so if this sounds like the perfect Christmas night out to you, I wouldn't hesitate to get tickets.

Anti Social

Location:

As long as you're not James Corden, you can making a Christmas booking at Antisocial for this holiday season.

Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

That's right, a Dublin spot definitely worth considering for Christmas bookings is Happy Endings. Why? Two words. Turkey nugs. I think I rest my case.

The Woollen Mills

Location: Ormond Quay

The Woollen Mills are asking people to make their Christmas bookings early this year to avoid disappointment; they have space for lunch and dinner reservations. Plus, if you want a super private or intimate event, you can book for up to 20 people.

Orwell Road

Location: Rathfarnham

If you're looking for somewhere in Dublin that is Michelin recommended for your Christmas night out, then try Orwell Road.

Mulligans

Location: Sandymount

Dublin 4 locals and beyond, Mulligans are encouraging you to make your Christmas bookings for parties and the like.

Hartley's

Location: Dún Laoghaire

Hartley's are currently closed to ensure they are all ready to welcome you back over the festive period. While they are closed you can still making a booking by emailing or phoning them.

Look, the early bird catches the best spot for a Christmas party, so don't dilly dally on the booking!

