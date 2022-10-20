This Dublin 20 sambo spot is hosting a pumpkin carving competition

Fancy yourself a pumpkin butcher?

I have to admit, I only carved my first pumpkin last year and it was not as easy as I expected it to be. Even with choosing the most basic design (triangle eyes, jaggedy mouth, you know, the classic) I managed to mess up that my Jack o' lantern was missing a fair few of his teeth. Therefore, I have massive respect for anyone who manages to carve a pumpkin of any design, let alone the massively artistic ventures (who can forget the Michael D. Higgins pumpkin of last year).

Goats Gruff in Dublin 20 is calling all pumpkin carvers to get inspired and get carving, with a top prize of a pizza party for ten people up for grabs.

If you fancy yourself a pumpkin carving butcher, then make sure you enter this Goats Gruff competition.

To enter you have to submit your pumpkin masterpiece by 6pm on the 31st October for the judges to assess. There will also be runner up prizes available for 2nd and 3rd place.

And if you need some inspo, you can check out last year's entries HERE.

