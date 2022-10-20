Here are 10 of our favourite coffee spots in Dublin 8

Having the pleasure of working in Dublin 8 made this list easy to compile.

Now that most work spots are operating on a hybrid model of WFH and office working, an essential is finding your go-to coffee spot. If you work in the Dublin 8 area like I do, or if you live there and want a new Sunday café to hit up, we've got the list for you.

The Cheeky Piglet

Location: Fumbally Square

In the year that The Cheeky Piglet has been open, we've become incredibly fond of it and its staff. It's a great spot for food as well as a morning coffee, and a Dublin 8 coffee spot list would not be complete without it.

Flower & Bean

Location: Cork Street

Our newest favourite is Flower & Bean. In the short time it's been on Cork Street, each of the Lovin team has individually taken a gander down to the café, and each of us individually has fallen in love with the coffee and good vibes. They have some of the nicest staff as well.

Coffee District

Location: James Street

This dog friendly café is perfect if you need a coffee, a pastry, or even a breakfast on the go in the form of their smoothie bowls.

The Morning

Location: Pleasants Street

Formerly Meet Me In The Morning, The Morning is a classic Dublin 8 spot if you need some specialty coffee on the go (it's personally my fave spot mid-commute). They also do some delightful baked goods.

Soren & Son

Location: Dean Street

Soren & Son has only been open a year, but it's made a big impact on the D8 area. The Scandi inspired café makes brewtiful coffee and has an ideal seat for people-watching, both indoors and outdoors. Soren & Son is a real coffee enthusiast spot; upon ordering you're asked what beans you would like. It's also our team's go-to spot for an almond croissant.

Hen's Teeth

Location: Blackpitts

Sadly now closed during the week, Hen's Teeth is one of the hippest coffee spots in Dublin 8, a café/restaurant that doubles as an adorable shop selling prints, hot sauce, and other treats. While it no longer serves an office day coffee, the coffee is very good if you happen to be passing Friday through to Sunday.

Two Pups

Location: Francis Street

Open Wednesday to Sunday, Two Pups is known for their incredible brunch food, as well as their cute tote bags. To add to their many skills, they also do a mean cup of joe. A must-try to add to your list.

Legit Coffee Co

Location: Meath Street

As the name would suggest, the coffee at Legit Coffee Co is, well, legit. To pair with your coffee, they also do a fabulous range of croissants and sambos.

Storyboard

Location: Clancy Quay

You can get your coffee fix from Storyboard seven days week from 9am to 3.30pm, as well as pastries, bread, eggs, wine, and even some brunch. They regularly mix up their beans, and if you particularly like a flavour, you can purchase the beans too.

Groundstate

Location: James Street

Groundstate is a coffee haven that also has sustainable ethics, ensuring their packaging is 100% recyclable and compostable. They also donate 1% of their annual sales to cleancosts.org and offset their carbon footprint by supporting Home Tree. Don't tell me coffee doesn't taste better when the business behind it is environmentally conscious.

So that's our fave coffee spots in Dublin 8. We'll be trying cafés all over Dublin - the search for incredible coffee is a fulfilling endeavour and a journey I'll be on for a long time.

