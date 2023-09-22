Dame Street welcomes a new pub steeped in Irish history

Voyage back in time with your pint.

If you've been in the market for a new watering hole to check out for your next tipple, then look no further than Dame Street.

The Voyager officially opened up there at the beginning of September, and it is making itself at home in this prime Dublin 2 location.

The walls are covered in Irish history, making a trip there as educational as it is enjoyable (sure, let's go with that), with information on our presidents, the famine, Ellis Island and much more plastered all over to give you some reading material while you sip your drink.

Advertisement

Inside the vibes are cosy, with dark wood accents, and its bright red exterior is reminiscent of the 3Olympia Theatre, which is just two minutes up the road.

The new venue is part of the Louis Fitzgerald pubs and hotel group, which also manages spots such as Bruxelles, Kehoes, The Stag's Head, Gin Palace, and many others dotted all over the country.

You can expect typical pub grub from The Voyager, everything from chicken wings, bangers and mash with onion gravy, Smithwick's beer battered fish and chips, as well as braised Irish beef and Guinness stew, vegetarian curry, and burgers.

The Voyager also has live music daily, and a wide range of drinks, both alcoholic and alcohol-free.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / The Voyager

READ ON:

- 'Time for a new chapter' Gutter Bookshop owner to sell business after 14 years

- Where the Friends characters would eat and drink in Dublin - A Guide

Advertisement

- 24 date ideas in Dublin when you've no idea where to go