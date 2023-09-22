6 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Two Cherrywood openers, and saying goodbye to a favourite Dublin cafe.

The last couple of weeks have been particularly busy for Dublin hospitality openers, and this week is no different. With two openers in Cherrywood, a rebrand for one famous Camden Street pub, and the launch of a third Greenville Deli, it's all been go go go, and we love to see it.

Unfortunately this week does come with the closure of one business, a cafe that has been around for 15 years, but there is some hope that they will reopen elsewhere in the future - we'll keep everything crossed for them.

So without further delay, here are six openers and one closure to be aware of in Dublin right now.

Tucker Reilly's

Opener

Following a closure period, The Camden Exchange is no more, instead becoming Tucker Reilly's, a new gastropub with a new look and new food offering.

Tucker Reilly's officially opened on Friday September 15, showing off their fresh space and new concept to Dublin 2. They are keeping with the Camden Exchange's tradition of showing sports, with a list of what to expect on their website - given the Rugby World Cup is well underway, this is the perfect time to check out a new pub to watch the matches.

They also have a new food offering, this time from Burgers Only who do, you guessed it, only burgers (and some sides and salads, to be fair).

The Voyager

Opener

Advertisement

The Voyager officially opened the first week of September on Dame Street, the newest pub to Dublin 2, and it's decked out in decor pertaining to Ireland's history.

The pub belongs to the Louis Fitzgerald pub group, who own other Irish spots such as The Stag's Head, Kehoes, Quays, Grand Central Cafe Bar, and many more.

Keshk Cafe

Closure

Keshk cafe on Mespil Road officially closed on September 9th, much to the dismay of Dubliners far and wide.

The BYOB spot has been open for 15 years, serving stunning Mediterranean cuisine and coffee to the masses, and it will be hugely missed as part of the landscape.

Owner Moustafa Keshk took to Instagram to go into the reasons behind the closure, which included "rising VAT, Energy, inability to get staff" amongst other issues. However, he did hint this might not be the end for Keshk cafe, so we'll be keeping an eye out for an update on the possibility of a new location in the future.

Chroí Coffee

Opener

Advertisement

Last month we wrote up about the unfortunate news that Chroí coffee hatch had closed in Kilternan after two years in business.

The outdoor coffee hatch based beside De La Salle Palmerstown Football Club shared the news on Instagram that they were closing towards the end of August. In their two year run, the café was a great spot for vegan treats and toasties, ideal for a coffee run ahead of a walk or a road-trip, so naturally we were sad to hear they were closing.

Thankfully they meant it when they said it wasn't the end for Chroí; the coffee hatch took to Instagram to share they are reopening just weeks after closing their Kilternan location, this time in Cherrywood, soft launching on Thursday 21st and officially opening from Friday 22nd.

Greenville Deli

Opener

If you're into your sambos, then you've no doubt tried one from Greenville Deli. Whether you've visited their locations in Rathmines or Inchicore, or picked up a sambo from one of their many stockists, the deli knows how to put together a whopper sandwich, in a city that has a sincere fondness for them.

Back in July they announced that they were opening a third Dublin location, this time in Monkstown, and the time for their opening has officially come; the deli will be open from Friday September 22.

Super Asia Food

Opener

Advertisement

We're a little late to this one, but Super Asia Foods has opened a new location on Parnell Street, with an Asian Deli bar in-tow for the next time you're in the area and in need of some convenient eats. You can also pick up 18cTea Bubble Tea, Asian groceries, authentic flavours and culinary delights.

Now that we know it exists, you bet you'll catch us there very soon.

Zambrero

Opener

Zambrero is the burrito chain that just won't quit, with the news of their 19th restaurant landing on Instagram over the weekend. The restaurant is more than your average food chain; as well as their amazing and fresh Mexican food, they have an aim to help end world hunger. A noble goal, and one they work towards by donating a meal for every one burrito or bowl that is purchased at one of their restaurants.

This is Cherrywood's second opening within one week, which should come as no surprise now that the area is currently in the process of being built up.

Header images via Instagram / The Voyager & / Zambrero

READ ON:

- On the 20 year anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, are we finally over it?

Advertisement

- There's a Samhain Festival crawl in Dublin 8 taking place in October

- Galway's premier Jamaican spot is popping up in Dublin soon