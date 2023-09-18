Closed coffee hatch reopens at new South Dublin premises

Cherrywood commuters, listen up.

Last month we wrote up about the unfortunate news that Chroí coffee hatch had closed in Kilternan after two years in business.

The outdoor coffee hatch based beside De La Salle Palmerstown Football Club shared the news on Instagram that they were closing towards the end of August. In their two year run, the café was a great spot for vegan treats and toasties, ideal for a coffee run ahead of a walk or a road-trip, so naturally we were sad to hear they were closing.

At the time, they said they hoped the closure would not be forever, but given the rising VAT rate, and the acceleration of Dublin hospitality businesses closing or raising their prices as a result, we didn't have our hopes up that we would see them open again.

"The not so secret, secret is out"

We are delighted to have been proved wrong in this case - Chroí Coffee took to Instagram to share they are reopening just weeks after closing their Kilternan location, this time in Cherrywood.

The coffee hatch shared the news on Instagram, saying that they would be soft launching on Thursday 21st beside the Cherrywood Luas stop, before the official opening on Friday 22nd.

To celebrate their return, Chroí will be offering €2.50 coffees, as well as samples of their foodie bits too.

You love to see it.

