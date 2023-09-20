Greenville Deli 3.0 officially launches in Monkstown this Friday

The beloved deli are spreading the love.

If you're into your sambos, then you've no doubt tried one from Greenville Deli. Whether you've visited their locations in Rathmines or Inchicore, or picked up a sambo from one of their many stockists, the deli knows how to put together a whopper sandwich, in a city that has a sincere fondness for them.

Back in July they announced that they were opening a third Dublin location, this time in Monkstown.

At the time they took to Instagram to share the news with their followers.

Advertisement

"The big reveal! We’re just so delighted to announce our newest location will be on Monkstown Avenue, just off stradbrook roundabout! Both Adam and Eve, who started Greenville, grew up close by so this spot is extra special for us. We can’t wait to open the doors, no date yet but we’ve already started works so fingers crossed it won’t be too long! Yay!"

Monkstown residents Roots commented with their excitement, welcoming the deli to the neighbourhood, and now two months later, the time is here for them to finally open their doors.

Greenville Deli will open their Monkstown location bright and early at 7:30am on Friday September 22nd; if you live or work in the area, why not pop down to officially welcome them to the block?

Advertisement

Treat yourself to a little toastie ahead of the weekend.

Header images via Instagram / Greenville Deli

READ ON:

- Temple Bar venue won't participate in Culture Night due to antisocial behaviour

Advertisement

- Gunshots, fire, and karaoke: The Bodyguard Musical is simply spectacular

- Cars banned and more cycle space - main takeaways from the 2023 Dublin Transport Plan