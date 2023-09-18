Keshk cafe owner sells D4 location after 15 years in business

Rising VAT, energy, and the inability to get staff led to his decision to sell.

Keshk cafe on Mespil Road has officially closed as of September 9th, much to the dismay of Dubliners far and wide.

The BYOB spot has been open for 15 years, serving stunning Mediterranean cuisine and coffee to the masses, and it will be hugely missed as part of the landscape.

Now owner Moustafa Keshk has taken to Instagram to reveal the reasons behind his decision to sell.

Advertisement

He took to Instagram to share the news, detailing how the current economic climate affected his decision making.

"I have received a good offer to sell the business, and after much consideration regarding the rising VAT, Energy, inability to get staff, and many other factors, I have decided to go ahead with the sale."

However, all hope is not lost for Keshk - Moustafa went on to say that this was not his "final goodbye" and hinted that he will return with a "new, improved Keshk" after taking a small break from the business. So keep your eyes peeled; we'll be able to sing Psycho Killer, Keshk cafe once more, just in a new location.

As for what will restaurant will occupy 73 Mespil Road from now on? We'll just have to wait and see, but Moustafa wished them all the best in his previous location.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Keshk Cafe

READ ON:

- Beloved Glasnevin pub has reopened for the first time in almost two years

- Ever dreamed of running your own food trailer? This one is up for sale

Advertisement

- 10 openers, 2 closures, and 1 reopener to be aware of in Dublin right now