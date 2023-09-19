Popular Camden street pub exchanges old name and look for a new one

The Camden Exchange is no more.

Following a closure period, The Camden Exchange is no more, instead becoming Tucker Reilly's, a new gastropub with a new look and new food offering.

Tucker Reilly's officially opened on Friday September 15, showing off their fresh space and new concept to Dublin 2. They are keeping with the Camden Exchange's tradition of showing sports, with a list of what to expect on their website - given the Rugby World Cup is well underway, this is the perfect time to check out a new pub to watch the matches.

They describe the anecdote behind their new name on the website, and it's all wrapped up in one of our favourite pastimes when going for a tipple - story-telling:

"Tucker Reilly, although not explicitly mentioned in Ireland’s rich literary history, embodies the essence of all Dublin characters from times past. His name has become synonymous with mystery and intrigue, often used to conceal the true identity of a story’s protagonist and grant a sense of immunity while telling stories within the realm of pub circles. “Who shared that tale with you?” one might ask. The reply, “Ah, it was none other than Tucker Reilly.” Tell your own story of Tucker Reilly! For the history of the commoner is often lost. Because at the end of the day, anyone who has made their city a better, more enjoyable place to live in deserves to have their story told."

Food & Drink

Tucker Reilly's have Burgers Only slinging patties on-site as their food offering. The menu is naturally burger centric, given the name, with 12 meat burgers to choose from, one veggie-friendly, and one vegan-friendly.

They also have burger bites, loaded fries, salads, and eight different dips to accompany your burger.

As for the drinks, you can expect a small line-up of signature cocktails, as well as stout and ale on tap, and all your classic wines, spirits, and shots (they even have a house shot named after themselves - the Little Tucker).

Tucker Reilly's opens seven days a week until late - you can make a booking through email.

Header images via Tucker Reilly's

