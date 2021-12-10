7 great gifts for the coffee freak in your life

There's one in every group.

That friend or family member who drags you half way around the world every Saturday morning to try the newest cafe on the scene, or won't let you leave their house until you try their homemade cold brew (it's been steeped for 18 hours, don't you know).

If you've wound up with them for Kris Kindle or just want to treat them this festive season, it couldn't be a better time to source the perfect coffee-related gift from an Irish biz. With the welcome surge of independent and speciality cafe openings across Ireland in the last few years, there are so many local places to pick up a gorgeous bag of beans or nifty bit of equipment from. Here's a round up of some fab gifts for the coffee fiend in your life, all from small Irish businesses.

V60 drips and decanters from Perch, Leeson Street

Perch have an excellent selection of V60s both plastic and ceramic to suit all budgets, with filters and very reasonably priced beans so your coffee lover can whip themselves up the perfect morning brew. Even if you don't know what a V60 is just trust us, they'll love it.

Gift Card from Thru the Green

If your giftee is a frequenter of Dublin's OG drive thru cafe, a TTG coffee card is definitely a great shout. Pay for 10 coffees for them in advance so all they have to worry about on their morning commute is ordering and pulling up to the next window. It's like a leap card but for coffee. Who wouldn't want that?

Coffee Grinders, scales and more from Roasted Brown

If you're looking to give your coffee lovers home brewing set up a bit of love, the Roasted Brown WEBSITE is quite literally a one stop shop. The Delgany roasters have everything from hand grinders to the more high end Wilfa Grinder with five different grind sizes to suit an array of brewing techniques. A swanky bit of kit, we'll say.

Of course, their special Christmas blends also make beautiful stocking fillers:

A good set of mugs from Carly McCann Pottery

An essential gift for anyone who loves posting a cheeky insta of their morning coffee. These beautiful mugs are handmade in Galway and are so aesthetically pleasing I feel I can't look them directly in the eye.

Subscription from Coffee Calendar

These bright bags filled with the tastiest of beans from Connemara look amazing on the kitchen counter and can be delivered as regularly as is needed (monthly, biweekly, you get the gist), with varying amounts depending on how much your giftee drinks. A really thoughtful gift that's easy to personalise.

A boujie kettle from Cloud Picker

If your loved one is a sucker for a cheeky time lapse of their morning coffee brewing ritual, they need a fancy kettle to give it that extra level of professionalism. It's just a vibe. Browse kettles and other gorge equipment on the Cloud Picker WEBSITE.

A Moccamaster

If you're looking to nab a more extravagant gift for your coffee lover like this 1.25 litre Moccamaster, definitely consider purchasing with an independent cafe rather than from one of the large corporations who shall remain nameless for now. During a quick search today we've seen these beauties or very similar models for sale at Calendar Coffee, Vice Coffee Inc, VDA Coffee, 3FE and Brewbox to name a few. So it's definitely possible to support local while buying something special and specific.

Header image via Instagram/perch_thekiosk

