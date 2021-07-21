Sword Swallowers, Stand-ups and Ska bands will be gracing Sandymount Strand this August

By Fiona Frawley

July 21, 2021 at 12:51pm

Sword Swallowers, Stand-ups and Ska bands will be gracing Sandymount Strand this August

Sure what more could you ask for from an outdoor summer?

Fiestaval Street Arts, Comedy & Music Festival is coming to Sandymount this August, and you can expect world class performances from the best of Irish street artists and circus acts, as well as a deadly mix of live music and belly laughs from some of the country's top comedians.

Sandymount Dublin 4’s Railway Union Sports Club will be transformed into a buzzy summer festival for all ages on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd of August. And are you ready for the best part? It's free!

Fiestival will be totally free to attend, however pre-registration for tickets is a must due to limited capacity and public health guidelines. Tickets will be available here from next Monday 26th of July.

Over the two days, you can expect entertainment from master magicians, spectacular sword-swallowers and stilt-walkers and floor-fillers from bop-worthy bands and musical mash-ups. Featured on the line-up are sword-swallower and magician Jack Wise, east African high skilled acrobatics and lively limbo troupe Hakuna Matata Acrobats, and interactive roaming stilt-walkers and stilt-cyclists from Dublin Circus Project.

If comedy is your thing you can expect laughs from two of the best - Damian Clark and Danny O'Brien, as well as musical giggles from Totally Wired.

For those who've been missing a boogie over the past two years, there'll be musical delights from 9-piece band Soul Power, Yankari Afrobeat Collective, West African Group Manden Express and Ska collective Special Brew.

Bear in mind the 10am and 2pm shows will be family friendly, and the 5:30pm shows will be for over 18s only.

This celebration of culture, colour and craic is just what we need after a difficult year or so. There'll be 1,200 tickets available and they'll probably go fast so if it sounds like a bitta you, grab your pals and get booking.

