This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

By Lynda Keogh

June 26, 2021 at 1:19am

Share:
This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

The Irish Spice Bag is an institution.

Honestly, nothing else quite hits the spot like a Spice Bag. The crispy chicken, the coated chips, the few random bits of veg and of course the essentially dippy-dip into the curry sauce on the side.

Well, Boca Cafe at Spencer Dock have just upped the Spice Bag a level or two. These guys have brought the humble Irish Spice Bag into the lunchtime realm. Let's be real - if you put anything between two slices of bread, and it becomes a perfectly acceptable mid-day meal.

This sambo is a masterpiece of consisting of "...crispy spice bag chicken, crunchy peppers, onions & chillis, topped with salt and pepper chips on a toasted ciabatta served with a side of Chinese style curry sauce". Glorious.

If you want to try one of these delicious Spice Bag specimens, you will have to wait just a little bit longer. Boca don't seem to open at weekends! *cry emoji* But, you'll find these guys slinging spice bag sambos from Monday to Friday, from 7.30 to 3pm. Monday treat anyone? Don't even pretend you wouldn't try one!

Lead Image via Instagram/bocacafespencerdock

READ NEXT: Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

Move over horse boxes theres an Instagrammable coffee van in town!

The definitive live list of Dublin restaurants and pubs that are open for outdoor dining

You may also love

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

11 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.