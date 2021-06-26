This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

The Irish Spice Bag is an institution.

Honestly, nothing else quite hits the spot like a Spice Bag. The crispy chicken, the coated chips, the few random bits of veg and of course the essentially dippy-dip into the curry sauce on the side.

Well, Boca Cafe at Spencer Dock have just upped the Spice Bag a level or two. These guys have brought the humble Irish Spice Bag into the lunchtime realm. Let's be real - if you put anything between two slices of bread, and it becomes a perfectly acceptable mid-day meal.

This sambo is a masterpiece of consisting of "...crispy spice bag chicken, crunchy peppers, onions & chillis, topped with salt and pepper chips on a toasted ciabatta served with a side of Chinese style curry sauce". Glorious.

If you want to try one of these delicious Spice Bag specimens, you will have to wait just a little bit longer. Boca don't seem to open at weekends! *cry emoji* But, you'll find these guys slinging spice bag sambos from Monday to Friday, from 7.30 to 3pm. Monday treat anyone? Don't even pretend you wouldn't try one!

Lead Image via Instagram/bocacafespencerdock

